Gardai seize quantity of fireworks in Ramelton

A quantity of fireworks have been seized in Donegal ahead of Halloween weekend.

Gardai attached to Milford made the discovery following a search operation in Ramelton yesterday.

The use of fireworks is illegal in Ireland without a licence.

Earlier this week, Gardai issued the following advice for Halloween:

Fireworks and the associated noise can cause great distress to older people who have already suffered a great deal this year because of having to cocoon in their homes and because we are now at level 5 of the

plan for living with Covid-19, many of these people are staying at home once more. They don’t deserve to be frightened by firework noise in their homes. The noise also frightens family pets, some of whom run away from their homes because of it.

We hope that Halloween is an enjoyable time for everyone but more importantly that it is a safe time.