Bishop of Raphoe says more consultation was needed on restrictions

The Bishop of Raphoe has stated that there should have been more consultation with Religious leaders over the Living with Covid Plan.

Under the plan, the number allowed to attend religious services like mass, wedding and funerals varies depending on the Level of restrictions.

At a meeting this week between Church Leaders and the Taoiseach, the effect the current Level 5 restrictions are having on the well-being of the faith community and the great desire to return to worship as soon as possible was highlighted.

Bishop Alan McGuckian says while difficult decisions have to be made by Government, more consultation is needed: