There are 772 more cases of Covid-19 in the Republic, while six people have died with the virus.

228 cases are in Dublin, with 120 in Cork and 50 in Meath and 41 in Donegal.

While all counties in the country have recorded cases.

Chief medical officer, Tony Holohan, says the overall situation has improved, but it's still early days.

Professor Philip Nolan from Nphet says the number of people in hospital with the virus is rising more slowly: