62% say local radio is best source of local news – Amarach Research

Research carried out by Amarach Research has revealed that 57% of local radio listeners say they are listening more to radio in recent months, while 62% say local radio is one of the best sources of local news.

The research was commissioned by IRS+ and focused on the Irish local radio market.

The Future is Local research was presented this week and also found that those aged between 35-55 are more trusting of local radio for local news than other demographic groups.

The study shows that women and 25-35 year olds are more likely to be listening more to local radio recently.

Gerard O'Neill of Amarach Research believes these findings show the power of local radio at a time when a growing share of consumer spending and shopping behaviours are now driven by a focus on local options.

With 79% of local radio listeners agreeing that advertisements on local radios are more relevant to people, 88% think it's a good way for brands and advertisers to inform of products and services they might be interested in.

With the positive feedback from the research results, Peter Smyth, CEO of IRS+ believes 2020 is the year local radio became a national force for change.

More results of the research can be found on https://www.adworld.ie/2020/10/30/amarach-research-underlines-power-of-local-radio/