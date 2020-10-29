Winner takes all on Sunday – Declan Bonner

Championship football doesn't get much bigger than Donegal versus Tyrone.

The latest installment sees the sides meet in the Ulster quarter final this Sunday and for the first time in 19 years there is no back door through the qualifiers.

Donegal have had the edge on Tyrone in Ulster in recent years but Tyrone have had the upper hand when it came to the All Ireland Series.

Just two weeks ago Donegal beat Tyrone in their penultimate league game to confirm their top flight safety.

Donegal boss Declan Bonner knows that game means nothing come Sunday.

The county manager has been telling Tom Comack this will be the biggest test of a year which has been stretched out under covid...