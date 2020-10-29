The Score – 29/10/20

In this week's show, Diarmaid Doherty looks ahead to a huge weekend of Gaelic Games Championship action. We hear from Donegal boss Declan Bonner while Martin McHugh offers his thoughts on Donegal's game against Tyrone, along with this weekend's other games in Ulster.

Mickey McCann speaks ahead of the meeting of Donegal and Armagh in the Nicky Rackard Cup competition while Maxi Curan speaks ahead of Donegal's opener against Dublin in the All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship.

There's also League of Ireland soccer with Gary Ferry of the Derry News who talks about Harps and Derry City's chances of avoiding the play-offs.