Inishowen Innovation Hub brought to life in new video

The planned Inishowen Innovation Hub has been brought to life in a new video, showcasing what it will look like.

The former Town Council Office in Buncrana is to be transformed into a state of the art building which is set to be a start up location or base for local entrepreneurs, remote workers, visitors or existing companies.

It's expected that the hub will in turn create new tech businesses and jobs locally.

Local Cllr Jack Murray has described the project as a real game changer for the entire peninsula: