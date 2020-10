Finn Harps boss Ollie Horgan has good reason to be pleased following his side's 3-2 win over St. Patrick's Athletic on Wednesday night.

Harps are now just two points adrift of Shelbourne, Derry City and St. Patrick's Athletic and could yet avoid the relegation play-off spot.

But Horgan was unhappy with the match officials against St. Pat's and is concerned that a number of bookings could lead to suspensions for their final two games.