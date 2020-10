Highland Radio’s Colm Ferriter has received the Award for Irish Language Programme of the Year on Commercial Radio stations.

The presenter won the top gong for his show 'Ruaille Buaille' on Highland Radio.

The accolade, sponsored by the BAI, is the highest award to receive.

A virtual award ceremony was held last night.

Speaking on today’s Nine til Noon Show, Colm says he put a lot of work into the programme over the years and is delighted that that work is being recognised: