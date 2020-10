The Donegal Hurlers are just one game away from reaching the Nicky Rackard Cup semi final.

They beat Longford in their opening game last weekend at the O'Donnell Park and return to the Letterkenny venus for the meeting of Armagh.

Donegal could be without the likes of star men Danny Cullen, Davin Flynn and Declan Coulter.

Donegal Manager Mickey McCann has been telling Tom Comack they will need to improve on their last outing if they are to stay in the championship...