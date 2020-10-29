Derry looking for championship marker – Chrissy McKaigue

Derry will look for a first Ulster Championship win since 2015 on Sunday when they welcome Armagh to Celtic Park for the provincial quarter final.

Derry missed out of promotion from Division 3 in this years league while Armagh have made the step up to Division 1.

Chrissy McKaigue and the rest of the Derry squad understand they are the underdogs but the Slaughtneil man says Derry will be competitive at home…

Chrissy says Derry will be a match for Armagh if they have everyone available and on their A game…