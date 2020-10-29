Around 20% of LUH stroke patients under 65

Around 20% of stroke patients at Letterkenny University Hospital over the last three years were of working age. (under the age of 65)

To mark World Stroke Day today, people are being reminded to seek help immediately and do not wait to see if symptoms go away.

Letterkenny University Hospital has issued advice on the signs of stroke - the third biggest cause of death in Ireland and the biggest cause of acquired disability.

Dr Ashfaque Memon, Consultant in Stroke at LUH is warning that stroke isn't just confined to the elderly population: