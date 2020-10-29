Aldi postpone selling non-essential ‘middle aisle’ products

Aldi Ireland has confirmed that it has postponed all non-essential product Specialbuy promotions.

All non-essential products currently on sale in the ‘middle aisles’ of its 144 Irish stores have also been removed.

Aldi have been fully supportive of the government’s actions to combat COVID-19, and have been at the forefront of the retail response to the pandemic, keeping supply chains open and food supplies moving throughout.

The decision follows further clarification from the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation regarding the classification of essential and non-essential retail.

Specialbuy offers on essential products, such as Christmas food, beverage and DIY will continue to go on sale each Thursday and Sunday for our valued customers to ensure they can access the essential products they need.