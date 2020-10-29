Adam Foley reflects on a great win for Finn Harps as he gets his first goal

Finn Harps notched up back-to-back league wins for the first time this season as they boosted their chances of avoiding the relegation play-off spot with a thrilling 3-2 win over St Patrick’s Athletic at Finn Park on Wednesday night.

Harps led 2-0 inside 11 minutes only to be pegged back to 2-2 when Donegal native Georgie Kelly on target.

But Ryan Connolly’s 73rd minute penalty bagged the full points for Ollie Horgan’s side.

Dubliner Adam Foley scored his first goal for Harps with the opener, and was delighted with the outcome.