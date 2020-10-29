866 new Covid cases nationally, 56 in Donegal

866 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed and six further deaths, 56 of those in Donegal.

The 14 day incidence of cases per 100 thousand people is now estimated to be 292.

There are currently 328 patients with coronavirus being treated in hospital, including 15 admissions since yesterday, with 43 in intensive care.

Today's figure means fewer than a thousand new cases have been reported in six out of the last seven days.

But the HSE's Chief Clinical Officer Colm Henry says there's no room for complacency: