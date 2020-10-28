Work to do for Tyrone – Kieran McGeary

Tyrone return to Ballybofey for the second time in a fortnight on Sunday.

In their first meeting Donegal won the league encounter, while this time around, there is more at stake – a place in the Ulster Championship Semi Final.

Donegal may have the upper hand but this is a new game and Kieran McGeary says there is alot of work to be done to get improvement for Sunday…

Tyrone secured their Division One status last Sunday beating Mayo in Castlebar.

Once again Conor McKenna was hugely influential for Mickey Harte’s side.

Kieran McGeary says he is a vital assist for Tyrone…

