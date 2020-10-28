Specific appeal made over report of sexual assault in Derry

Detectives investigating the report of a sexual assault on a woman in Derry yesterday have made a specific appeal.

The assault is reported as having occurred in the Magazine Street area of the city.

Police are working to establish what happened and, in particular, are appealing to a man who came to the aid of the victim yesterday morning in the Little James Street area at around 7:40am.

Police are also appealing for a woman who they believe may have been in the victim's company prior to when the report was made to get in touch with them.