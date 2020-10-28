Six further deaths, 675 new cases of Covid-19

There are a further six deaths and an additional 675 new confirmed cases recorded by the Department of Health this evening.

20 of the new cases are in Donegal.

Donegal's 14 day incidence rate is now 312.8 per 100,000.

Of the cases notified today;

309 are men / 364 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

199 in Dublin, 104 in Cork, 67 in Meath, 50 in Limerick, 41 in Kildare and the remaining 214 cases are spread across another 20 counties.

As of 2pm today 328 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Everyone must be aware of the actions they should take if they have symptoms or are awaiting a test or if they are a contact of a confirmed case.