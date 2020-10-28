Online Covid Support Group helps de-stigmatise Covid

An online support group has been set up to ensure people know they are not alone during Covid-19.

The Covid Cases Ireland group is a space for people to talk openly about their experiences with Coronavirus.

The group is for those who contacted covid, are experiencing ongoing symptoms regardless of positive or negative results, caring for a patient or bereaved by Covid.

With over 700 members now, the group want to continue to grow and normalise their existence, so people can reach out for support.

The group want to tackle the stigma attached to covid patients while struggling to recover with physical symptoms.

Claire Twomey, creator of Covid Cases Ireland outlines how people can join: