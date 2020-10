The number of people in Donegal receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment has increased from 9,119 last week, to 10,950 this week.

The Department of Social Protection issued payments valued at €85.6 million nationally, an increase of over €20 million from last week.

The number of people receiving a PUP payment this week represents an increase of 51,707 on last weeks figure.

While the sector with the highest number of people receiving the payment this week is Accommodation and Food Service.