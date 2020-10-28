Covid-19 infections result in serious crisis at Altnagelvin

Covid-19 infections have led to a serious crisis in Altnagelvin, warns an SDLP member.

Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin was responding to the news that there are now no spare ICU beds in Altnagelvin and little spare capacity in most hospitals in Northern Ireland.

I comes as the hospital's 18 bed capacity has been reached in recent days.

Ms McLaughlin has appealed to people to take the emergency restrictions seriously and to protect themselves and others.

SDLP member Sinead McLaughlin added that the latest statistics underline the need for the track and trace system to work more effectively, and for it to fully integrate with the system in the Republic.