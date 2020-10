A large gate has been stolen from An Grianan Fort in Burt.

The incident happened at some stage between Saturday morning at 10am and Sunday at 10am.

The lock was cut on the entrance gate to the Fort and the large gate of the Fort itself was stolen.

It is believed that an angle grinder may have been used to remove the gate.

Buncrana Gardaí are investigating the incident – anyone with information is being asked to contact them.