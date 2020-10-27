Gardai investigating ‘very unusual incident’ in Ballybofey

Gardaí are investigating what's been described as a very unusual incident of criminal damage in Ballybofey.

The incident happened on Wednesday night last shortly after 10.30pm in the car park next to Mc Elhinneys.

A man reported that he was sitting in the carpark when his car was approached by a man who was not known to him.

The man started to punch the windscreen of the car and after a number of punches the glass shattered causing the windscreen to cave in.

The driver of the car left the carpark immediately.

The man in question was described as being about 6 ft tall, of stocky build and had grey hair. If anyone witnessed this incident we ask them to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.