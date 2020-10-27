Drop in Covid-19 cases in Donegal with 7 confirmed today

720 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported today, with 5 additional deaths.

The national 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 population is now 307.6.

Of today's cases, there are 228 in Dublin, 130 in Cork, 47 in Galway, 31 in Meath and 27 in Limerick. The rest are spread across 20 other counties.

While Donegal has seen a significant drop in cases with 7 confirmed today. There are currently 14 confirmed cases in Letterkenny University Hospital and 2 in ICU.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Heather Burns has a breakdown of cases from the last two weeks: