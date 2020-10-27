Donegal Minister defends legislation on Mother & Baby homes

A Donegal Minister has defended controversial Government legislation on Mother and Baby homes which seals an archive on the institutions for 30 years.

Over 100 people attended a demonstration at Aras an Uachtarain yesterday as President Michael D Higgins signed a controversial bill on the homes into law over the weekend.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says as part of the Commission of Investigation's work - a database will be passed on to Tusla to help survivors trace their families.

Minister McConalogue has been explaining why the new legislation was necessary: