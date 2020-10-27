Damage caused to property during Raphoe burglary

Damage has been caused to a television during a burglary in Raphoe last week

The incident happened on Castle Street last Tuesday between 5-5.30pm.

The homeowner had left the house unsecured and it was later discovered that someone had been in the house while it was vacant and damage was caused to a television upstairs.

A set of drawers upstairs was disturbed but nothing was taken from the house.

Gardai are hopeful that someone may recollect having seen something as it occurred during such a short timeframe.

If anyone observed any activity in the area or if anyone has any information that will assist Gardaí then please call Letterkenny Gardaí on 074-9167100.