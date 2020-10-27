Appeal re-issued for missing Cian Langelaan

Gardaí in Milford are re-issuing their appeal for information in relation to missing person, Cian Langelaan aged 27 who was reported missing from the Falcarragh area.

Gardai want to keep this appeal fresh in the public spotlight and are urging everyone to keep their eyes peeled for Cian as his family are understandably very worried.

The last known sighting of Cian was exactly a month ago, Sunday September 27th in the Hornhead area.

Cian is 5 ft 8 inches tall and of medium build. He has sandy coloured hair.

Gardai are continuing to appeal to landowners in the area of Hornhead and indeed right across the County to check their land and outhouses.

If anyone has any information in relation to the whereabouts of Cian or if they have had any contact from him are being asked to contact Milford Gardaí .