Three men dead following series of shootings near Kanturk, Cork

Three men are dead in an apparent murder-suicide near Kanturk, Co Cork, in the early hours of this morning.

Garda negotiators and armed gardaí rushed to a remote farmhouse in the north of the county after gunfire was reported.

At half six this morning a woman in her sixties went to neighbours in Assolas, west of Kanturk, and told them there'd been a shooting at her home.

Gardaí were told there were three men in the house, and one of them might have been shot.

When they got to the scene, they were told more gunfire had been heard nearby,

They declared a critical firearms incident, and asked for a media blackout.

A negotiating team spend the morning trying to make contact with anyone in the house.

Then 1pm armed gardaí got in, and found the body of a man in his twenties dead in a bedroom with a gunshot wound.

The Garda helicopter began an aerial search of the surrounding lands.

Two more men, one in his late fifties and the other in his twenties.

Both had suffered apparent gunshot wounds.

Gardaí in Kanturk are appealing for witnesses, but say they're not looking for any other person in connection with the shootings.