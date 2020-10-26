Donegal IWDG urge public to keep distance from wild animals

Irish Whale and Dolphin Group Donegal have issued a reminder to the public to keep their distance when coming across wild animals close to shorelines.

Over the weekend the voluntary group were at Maghery beach where a Bottlenose Dolphin, with no signs of injury, was found by the shoreline.

At Bloody Foreland, a Harbour seal pup was also found sheltering slightly back from the shoreline.

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group say at this time of year, Seals take shelter from rough sea conditions.

The group have urged the public to keep their distance and to keep dogs on a lead when approaching these wild animals as they will return to sea in better conditions.