Critically ill Covid-19 patients in Northern Ireland could be transferred here if there is a severe surge in cases.

The Irish Times says government sources have also confirmed that could result in the cancellation or deferral of non-covid treatment in the Irish health service.

Both jurisdictions have an agreement to transfer patients if intensive care units become overwhelmed.

Ultan Power, Professor of Molecular Virology at Queen's University, says covid numbers in Northern Ireland are worrying.