The number of new confirmed cases of Covid-19 rose to four figures again yesterday.

A thousand and 25 people tested positive in the latest data, though there were no further deaths reported among patients.

The fortnightly caseload by population is highest in border counties, north Leinster and the northwest.

Dr Denis McAuley, chairman of the Irish Medical Organisation's GP committee, says the counties that went to level three earliest are only now beginning to stabilise.