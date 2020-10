There's been 939 confirmed cases of COVID-19 this evening and 3 additional deaths.

262 in Dublin, 96 in Cork, 61 in Meath, 53 in Galway, 51 in Donegal and the remaining 413 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

As of 2pm today 341 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.