Tyrone manager Mickey Harte feels that his side were well deserving of their victory over Mayo this afternoon.

The O'Neill county secured their Division One status as well as sending Mayo down to Division Two with a 3-14 to 1-19 win.

Conor McKenna was star of the show for Tyrone as they set their focus firmly on their Ulster Quarter Final clash with Donegal next weekend.

Mickey Harte gave his thoughts to the media after the game...