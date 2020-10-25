Richard Thonrton leaves role as St Eunan’s manager

St Eunan's are in search for a new manager after Richard Thornton departed his position.

Thornton was at the helm for two years having previously been a trainer under Maxi Curran in 2018.

The Cathedral Town side are "now seeking applications from suitably qualified coaches, from within the club."

The appointment will be made by conducting an interview process and ratified by the club executive.

Applications can be made by e-mail or text to the secretary, on or before Friday the 30th October 2020, at 5.00 pm.