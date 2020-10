Kilmacrennan's Richard Kerr ended his BSB Supersport season last Sunday, finishing the campaign in seventh place.

In what is seen as one of the toughest classes in the British Superbike Series, Kerr was the only rider in the championship to score points and finish every race this year.

In the final rounds of the campaign held at Brands Hatch last weekend, the Donegal man finished both races in eight place.

Earlier today, Richard Kerr joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to review the season...