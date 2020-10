Finn Harps defeated Bohemians 2-0 at Dalymount Park on Saturday night with the result having an impact at both ends of the table.

Two Mark Russell goals either side of the half time whistle sealed a big win for Ollie Horgans side.

Harps' win meant that 2017 League of Ireland champions Cork City were relegated whilst Shamrock Rovers were crowned champions.

Finn Harps boss Ollie Horgan joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to discuss last nights win...