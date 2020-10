Tyrone secured their Division One status with a 3-14 to 1-19 win over Mayo in Castlebar on Sunday afternoon.

As well as preserving their Division One status Mickey Harte's men sealed the fate for Mayo who relegated for the first time in 23 years.

Darragh Cavanagh netted in between Man of the Match, Conor McKenna's brace to send James Horan's side into Division Two.

Francis Mooney reports from McHale Park...