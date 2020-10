The Ulster Senior Football Championship swings into action next weekend with Cavan taking on Monaghan in the preliminary round, Donegal hosting Tyrone and Derry taking on Armagh.

For the first time in 20 years, there will be no backdoor system in place as the Championship becomes straight knockout football due to the season being delayed with the coronavirus pandemic.

Martin McHugh previewed this year's Ulster Championship with Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport...