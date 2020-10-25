John Kelly and Ann Marie McGlynn named Donegal Senior Athletes of the year

John Kelly and Ann Marie McGlynn have been named Donegal Senior Athletes of the year for 2020 in what was a record breaking year.

Finn Valley AC's John Kelly picked up Male Senior Athlete of the year award for some exception performances, most notably when breaking the Ulster and Donegal record when throwing a 18.62 metre shot put.

Kelly then broke the Donegal record for discuss when he threw 43.50 metres.

Fresh off setting a new Donegal record at the World Half Marathon Championships last weekend, Ann Marie McGlynn picked up the Senior Female Athlete of the year award.

The Letterkenny AC athlete finished last weekend's half marathon in a time of 71 minutes and 40 seconds, beating her old personal best by 19 seconds.

As the ceremony was unable to take place, the winners were announced online.