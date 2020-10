Derry were 1-12 to 1-10 victors away at Offaly in their final National League Division Three game of the season.

Rory Gallagher's side started brightest and led 1-09 to 1-01 at halftime with their goal coming from the boot of Ethan Doherty.

Offaly produced a bit of a comeback in the second half but Derry held out to finish their campaign in third, missing out on promotion due to their head to head result with Down earlier in the year.