Calls to permit limited ringside buyers following Mart online system crash

There are calls for a limited number of buyers to be allowed back into the ringside of marts.

Mart Managers Association of Ireland have called for the Minister of Agriculture to review the situation after 17 online buying systems crashed yesterday resulting in some marts having to send livestock home.

IFA President Tim Cullinane has said relying on the 'Online Only' system is too ambitious with some buyers not yet comfortable with system.

Chairperson of the Mart Managers of Ireland Eimear McGuinness has raised the issue with the Minister of Agriculture this weekend.

She has stressed the need for customers to be allowed back at the ringside as marts are essential for farmers: