1,025 new Covid-19 cases, no deaths reports

A thousand and twenty-five new people have tested positive for Covid-19, in the latest official figures for the Republic.

No more patients are known to have died.

255 of today's cases are in Dublin, with 147 in Cork, 77 in Galway, 54 in Kildare, 53 in Donegal, and 439 more spread across all other counties.

16 more people have been admitted to hospital with the virus, bringing the total to 315, with 38 now being treated in intensive care.

There are currently 18 confirmed cases in Letterkenny university hospital and 3 in ICU.

Nationally, 307 people per hundred thousand have tested positive in the last fortnight, with the highest infection rates in Cavan, Meath and Westmeath.