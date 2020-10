Donegal Senior Hurling manager Mickey McCann was not happy with his side's performance in their 2-13 to 1-14 win over Longford in the Nicky Rackard quarter final.

McCann's side were five points ahead with just six minutes left after Ronan McDermott netted but Longford came battling back but could only manage to close the gap to one before Ciaran Matthewson fired over to seal Donegal's two point win.

Donegal manager, Mickey McCann gave his thoughts to Tom Comack after this afternoons game...