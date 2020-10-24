Report claim’s Tyrone Senior Footballer tests positive for Covid-19

Teamtalkmag have reported that a Tyrone Senior Footballer has tested positive for Covid-19.
There is no word official word from Tyrone GAA on the situation or if this will affect Mickey Harte's sides clash with Mayo in Castlebar tomorrow.
Martin McHugh spoke to Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport about the situation...
