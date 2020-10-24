Reaction to Donegal’s defeat in Kerry

Donegal were beaten 2-18 to 0-10 by Kerry in what was their final game of the National League for 2020.

Declan Bonner's side only managed two points in what low scoring second half for Donegal, on an afternoon that saw the Kingdom crowned the National League Champions.

Ciaran Thompson was the standout performer for Donegal and the Naomh Conaill man notched up half of his sides points.

After the game Ryan Ferry spoke with Donegal boss, Declan Bonner...

Ryan also spoke with Donegal's Caolan McGonagle...