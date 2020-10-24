NPHET say behaviour is changing in relation to Covid-19

A member of the National Public Health Emergency Team says people's behaviour is changing in relation to Covid-19.

It comes as those testing positive for the virus has declined in the last seven days from 8.9 to 5.8 percent.

777 new cases were confirmed yesterday in the Republic, with 20 of those in Donegal. There were 18 confirmed covid-19 cases in Letterkenny University Hospital as on yesterday evening.

New figures from the CSO show the average number of contacts per positive case was four in the week ending October 9th, that's down from six contacts per case four weeks ago.

Dr Mary Favier, Covid advisor to the Irish College of General Practitioners, says we're moving in the right direction: