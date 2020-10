Finn Harps recorded their first win at Dalymount Park since 1999 after they defeated Bohemians 2-0 on Saturday night.

Goals either side of the break from Mark Russell secured the win for Ollie Horgan's side.

The win means that Cork City have been relegated from the Premier Division, which in turn means that the lowest Harps can now finish is in the promotion/relegation playoff spot.

It also means, Shamrock Rovers have been crowned champions for the first time since 2011.