Donegal started their Nicky Rickard campaign with a 2-13 to 1-14 win over Longford at O'Donnell Park.

Goals from Richie Ryan and Ronan McDermott helped Mickey McCann's side to a two point win.

Donegal are now just one game away from a place in the Nicky Rackard final.

Tom Comack reports from O'Donnell Park...