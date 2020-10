Donegal ended their National League campaign with a 2-18 to 0-10 defeat to Kerry in Austin Stack Park in Tralee.

Declan Bonner's side which were without a few first team faces led early but Kerry fired in two quick goals just before halftime to lead 2-09 to 0-08.

Donegal just managed two points in the second half as Kerry claimed their first National League title since 2017.

Martin McHugh has the full time wrap for Highland Radio Sport...