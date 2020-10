The Dail has been told that Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, and other counties on the Western Seaboard will need targeted supports from government for as long as the current Covid restrictions last.

Deputy Marian Harkin told TDs last night that a Central Bank report has found a reliance on SMEs means employment was most affected in those counties, and that trend is repeating itself in the current Level 5 scenario.

Deputy Harkin says the government must pay close attention to the report's findings: